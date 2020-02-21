Ahmad Maslan seeks to strike out money laundering, false statement charges

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has filed an application to strike out the charge of failing to declare RM2 million he received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the IRB and the charge of giving false statement to the MACC framed against him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has filed an application to strike out the charge of failing to declare RM2 million he received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and the charge of giving false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) framed against him.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Ahmad, 52, said the application notice was filed on February 11 had been served to the prosecution three days later.

He said this when the case came up for mention before Sessions Court Judge Azman Ahmad here today.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria confirmed having received the notice, saying that she would need some time to reply.

She also told the court that the prosecution had submitted several documents, including Ahmad’s statement recorded by the MACC, to the defence according to Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court set March 26 to hear the application.

Ahmad was slapped with the two charges on January 21.

On the first charge, he was accused of money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from Najib in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, and in doing so, had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated November 27, 2013, which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

On the second charge, Ahmad was accused of giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama