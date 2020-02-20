Pulai Amanah lodges police report over Facebook post allegedly defaming Salahuddin

The Pulai Amanah division today lodged a police report against a Facebook account owner for allegedly defaming the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 20 — Pulai Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) division today lodged a police report against a Facebook account owner for allegedly defaming the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Pulai Amanah division chief Abdullah Ideris lodged the report at the Skudai police station here at 2.45pm.

He was accompanied Salahuddin special officer Zaaba Ibrahim, the division communications bureau chief Azmi Misni and 15 party members.

“We regret the actions of the account owner who posted defamatory statement via poster featuring Salahuddin. The poster seems to suggest that the statement was issued by Salahuddin but when contacted he (Salahuddin) denied he had issued such a statement at any time.

“So, we hope this police report can help clear Salahuddin’s name as a minister, deputy party leader, as well as to prevent racial divisions among the people,” Abdullah said when met by reporters outside the police station.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru North deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah when contacted by Bernama confirmed that he had received the police report and said the case would be investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama