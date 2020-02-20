Gobind condemns criminal intimidation made against Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Communications Minister Gobind Singh Deo attend an MDEC and BSN SME event in Cyberjaya February 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today condemned the alleged criminal intimidation made over social media against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and said he regarded it as a serious matter.

“Besides fake news, criminal intimidation over social media is also a serious matter which demands severe action against anyone if investigation proves they have committed the crime,” he told Bernama.

Gobind referred to the alleged criminal intimidation made over Facebook against Lim, as reported by the media yesterday.

“I was informed that a police report has been made on the matter,” said Gobind. — Bernama