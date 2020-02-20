Foreign Ministry summons Palestinian rep, backs Malaysian NGOs efforts to provide aid direct

Yesterday, a group of Malaysian NGOs told Palestine ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali to apologise for his statements. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) today summoned the Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali for an explanation on his remarks regarding allegedly missing Malaysian donations for Palestine.

The ministry said it discovered that the Palestinian envoy explained his previously reported remarks that millions of ringgit in donations to the Al-Aqsa Mosque failed to reach their intended recipients were based on the mosque management’s records dating back to 2018.

“However, he has not been able to confirm whether a donation has been made specifically for the Al-Aqsa Mosque Waqf Department run by the Jordanian Government,” MOFA said in a statement.

The ministry also noted the response from numerous Malaysian NGOs the envoy, explaining that they had channelled their donations directly to Palestinians through their partners based there, to back their assertions that the money had reached the intended recipients.

“The donation also includes assistance to Palestinians around Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during Ramadan,” MOFA added.

The ministry said it supports and appreciates the efforts made by Malaysian NGOs to help their fellow Muslims in Palestine through monetary, food, medical and education means.

“The government and the people of Malaysia strongly support the Palestinian struggle for freedom and independence.

“Malaysia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians still colonised and oppressed by the Israeli regime in Palestinian territories in the West Bank including Jerusalem, as well as the Gaza Strip,” MOFA said.

Yesterday, a group of Malaysian NGOs told Palestine ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali to apologise for his statements.

The group ― consists of Muslim Care Malaysia, Viva Palestina Malaysia, ABIM, Global Peace Mission, MyCARE, HALUAN Malaysia, MAPIM, MEDICOM, CAKNA Palestine and MAHAR said the donations have been sent to Palestine and documented there as well as locally.

Separately, Aman Palestine Malaysia chief executive officer Awang Suffian Awang Piut said the aid was sent without the involvement of the Palestinian embassy due to the political instability there.

The Perdana Global Peace Foundation today also refuted Walid, saying that they will continue their modus operandi of raising donations to aid Palestinians, despite having to wade through doubts that have cropped up following the allegation.