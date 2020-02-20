AG rejects former MEIO chief’s representation on RM50.4m CBT charge

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― The Attorney General (AG) has rejected the former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid’s representation on her criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving RM50.4 million in government funds.

The matter was disclosed by deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad during case management before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh at the High Court here today.

Muhamad Iskandar also informed the court that Hasanah has appointed a new team of lawyers to represent her in the case.

Lawyer Hamdan Hamzah, representing Hasanah, confirmed the matter and said that several documents pertaining to the case had been handed over to the new team through his client.

Hasanah, through her lawyer, filed the written representation on January 14.

The court set March 23 for the next case management and 11 days in October from 5, 6 and 8; 12 to 15; and 19 to 22 for the trial.

On October 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a CBT charge involving US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the Malaysian government.

Hasanah, in her capacity as a civil servant, is alleged to have committed the offence at the office of the Director-General, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Kompleks JPM, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, whipping, and a fine on conviction. ― Bernama