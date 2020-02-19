Sarawak DCM says state unit represents 16 religions, not just Christianity

Uggah (centre) said Unifor is progressive and that Sarawak is a model state for racial and religious harmony. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 19 — The Sarawak Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) is not just for Christianity as it represents a total of 16 creeds other than Islam, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah asserted today.

The deputy chief minister said it is very irresponsible for anyone to claim otherwise and attempt to cause interracial provocation, noting a recent Facebook post that wrongly portrayed Unifor as a uni-religious agency.

“He had suggested that Unfor should be renamed Unit For Christianity. He is conveniently ignoring the fact that the unit is looking after 16 different religious groups represented in it,” said Uggah, who is the minister in charge of the unit, after attending Unifor’s pre- strategic planning programme meeting here.

He didn’t name anyone.

However, an Opposition politician had in his Facebook’s post recently called for the set-up of a separate agency for Christianity on grounds that the majority of Sarawakians are Christians.

Uggah issued a warning to would-be troublemakers.

“For when the fire breaks out, it will be the people who will get burnt. He should be more responsible and stop nit-picking,” he said.

Uggah said Unifor is progressive and that Sarawak is a model state for racial and religious harmony.

“Sarawak is moving forward because of its racial and religious harmony and unity,” he said.

“We may agree to disagree on certain issues but we can always discuss and move forward. There is no need for provocation or to amplify our differences,” he added.

In his speech at Unifor’s meeting, Uggah urged participants to give their feedback for the unit to improve its services.

He said the unit is planning to set up a council of experts to help deal with major issues that might crop up now and then.

“We need the council to deliberate and work out solutions when there are issues or misunderstandings.

“If there are parties that do not understand our hopes and aspirations, we hope to convey to them we are also trying to understand their hopes and aspirations as well,” he said.



