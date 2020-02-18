Palestinian envoy: Al-Aqsa Mosque still awaiting millions in Malaysian donations

Israeli security forces escort a group of Jewish settlers visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem June 2, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Al-Aqsa Mosque has not received the millions of ringgit that Malaysians donated for its upkeep, said Palestine’s ambassador to Malaysia.

Walid Abu Ali told the Harian Metro website that the department overseeing the donations has no information about the money that Malaysians — who were among the largest contributors — gave towards maintaining the iconic mosque.

“We were told by the department that they never received contributions from the Malaysian people.

“The matter was confirmed by the Al-Aqsa Mosque imam who visited Malaysia recently and said they have not received Malaysian donations for some time.

“We also have proof that there is corruption involving the Palestine funds among non- governmental organisations (NGO),” he said as quoted as saying.

Wali made his remarks during a visit to the New Straits Times Press (M) Berhad (NSTP) headquarters in Bangsar here today.

He also urged Malaysians to be wary of those still soliciting donations for the mosque, given that previous contributions were now missing.

“So I hope that Malaysians should find out where their contributions really ended at,” he said as reported.