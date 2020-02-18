Johor Health Department says no Covid-19 case in Iskandar Puteri

A screengrab of the fake post on claims that the Covid-19 virus has reached Iskandar Puteri district in Johor. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Health Department via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — The Johor Health Department has refuted claims spreading on social media that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached the Iskandar Puteri district here.

State health director Dr Aman Rabu said officers from the district investigated reports of suspected Covid-19 cases there and found these to be false.

“The public is advised not to make viral the said fake news that will cause panic among the community,” said Dr Aman in a statement on the department’s official Facebook page today.

The statement came after a Facebook community post went viral yesterday claiming there were Covid-19 cases in Iskandar Puteri.

The post bore a picture of men in white at a condominium believed to be in Iskandar Puteri.

The post also advised the public to wear face masks when going out.

The Johor Health Department also reminded the public that sharing fake news online was a criminal offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM50,000, one year’s imprisonment, or both.