Gobind expresses condolences over Ashraf Sinclair’s passing

Ashraf died at the Metropolitan Medical Centre in Kuningan, Jakarta at 4.51am this morning. ― Picture via Instagram/Ashrafsinclair

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has expressed his condolences to the family of Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair who died of a heart attack early this morning in Jakarta.

“I express my condolences to the family of Ashraf Daniel Mohamed Sinclair, who passed away this morning.

“I pray that his family to remain strong in this difficult situation,” he posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

According to the Antara news agency, which quoted Dodi, the manager of Bunga Citra Lestari (Ashraf’s wife), the actor died at the Metropolitan Medical Centre (MMC) in Kuningan, Jakarta at 4.51am (Indonesian time).

Ashraf’s remains will be buried in San Diego Hills, West Java, after Asar prayers.

Born in London, England, Ashraf, 40, is survived by his actress-singer wife, Bunga Citra Lestari, whom he married in 2008, and a son, Noah Aidan Sinclair, 10. — Bernama