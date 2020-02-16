Taman Desa residents urge authorities to make findings of probe into collapsed condo public

A general view of the slab collapse at The Address condominium project in Taman Desa February 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Protect Taman Desa Coalition today urged the relevant government agencies probing the partial collapse of The Address II condominium project on Friday to ensure the findings are made public.

The coalition said this was important to ensure a transparent investigation into the partial collapse of the condominium project.

Protect Taman Desa Coalition working committee member Philip Phang during a press conference today said the call for greater transparency and accountability is so that such an incident will not occur again.

He said the parties responsible for the incident must be brought to book.

“We told you so. We are telling the government, we are telling our MP, we are telling our leaders, we are telling DBKL, we told you so that this is a project that will be a disaster... it is a disaster in the making. It is proven now,’’ said Phillip.

Protect Taman Desa Coalition and its members have an exhaustive history with the Address condominium project.

Prior to the construction of The Address II, A group of 11 Taman Desa residents had filed a lawsuit against the Kuala Lumpur mayor to stop the construction of The Address I on the grounds that it was built on a land marked for use of utilities and not for development.

Protect Taman Desa Coalition working committee member Philip Phang speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“Protect Taman Desa Coalition asks that the findings the investigation be made public. There must be total transparency without compromise. No stone must be left unturned.

“Residents have observed that the developer and contractors have been carrying construction work at a frantic pace for both Address 1 and 2.

“Investigations must ascertain if the workers carrying out the construction work have been screened and certified for their competencies to carry out the construction works assigned,’’ he said.

Phang said if investigators find that the structural integrity of the project has been comprised, it is better for the structure to be torn down rather than be left abandoned, which could then pose other dangers.

“Protect Taman Desa Coalition also asks that all parties from the regulatory authorities to the consultants, developer, and contractor guilty of negligence be held fully accountable and dealt with severely in accordance with the Law.

“If indeed investigations reveal the partial collapse arose from structural failures and structural integrity of the entire building is compromised, the developer, including its directors must be made to ensure that whatever remaining be demolished immediately so that it does not create further public nuisance as an abandoned project and become a mosquito breeding ground,’’ he said.



