Samples of seven Covid-19 suspected cases in Kelantan show negative results

An airport officer wears a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as she works at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok February 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 16 — The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) has confirmed the seven suspected Covid-19 patients in the state tested negative for the virus.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, said the test on samples of patients under investigation (PUI) was conducted from January 25 to February 10.

He said five samples were sent to the Public Health Laboratory in Perol while two samples were tested at the Institute of Medical Research (IMR).

“So far, samples of all seven suspected Covid-19 cases have shown negative results and we hope that the public will not spread information without checking on its authenticity” he said when contacted today.

Dr Zaini also advised the public to maintain good personal hygiene including washing their hands regularly and to observe cough etiquette when in public areas. — Bernama