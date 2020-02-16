Sabah CM urges people to forge greater unity, understanding

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal gives a speech at the Kimanis Careers Carnival in Membakut January 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 16 — The people especially Sabahans have been urged to continue to forge greater unity and understanding for the sake the country’s future.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the concept of “taaruf” (getting to know each other) in plural society by discarding feelings of mistrust and accepting each other could create a united community.

Mohd Shafie said this at the opening of the 63rd national-level Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here tonight.

The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong.

The ceremony was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama