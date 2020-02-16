Driving against traffic: One killed in five- vehicle crash

File picture shows the Ampang Toll Highway at the Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS) highway. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 16 — A motorist was killed while three motorcyclists and a pillion rider were injured when they were hit by a car driven by a man believed to be drunk, at Kilometre 17.5 of the Lekas Highway here, this morning.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the Proton Persona driver identified as Abdul Salam Saad, 34, died at the scene in the 3.20am incident due to severe head injuries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the car driven by the victim and the three motorcycles were travelling in the same direction from the Pajam Toll exit towards Seremban.

“The Ford Fiesta 30-year-old driver is believed to have crashed into the Persona Persona car and three motorcyclists when he drove against the traffic to enter the Pajam Toll exit,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the three motorcyclists and pillion rider had hand and body injuries while the Ford Fiesta driver sustained head and body injuries.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban for post mortem while the other injured driver was also taken to the same hospital for further treatment.

“Police are still waiting for the driver’s urine tests results to determine the alcohol and drug contents,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama