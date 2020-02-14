Petrol, diesel prices up

A man refuels his vehicle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol will be higher by two sen per litre, at RM2.36 and RM2.06, respectively, for the week beginning midnight tonight up to Feb 21.

A Finance Ministry statement said the price of diesel will be higher by six sen per litre, at RM2.14.

“This shows an increase from last week’s RON95 price of RM2.04 per litre and diesel price of RM2.08 per litre,” it said.

The statement also said the retail prices for both products were increased in line with the decision of the government to stabilise the retail prices for the petroleum products and safeguard the well-being of the people’s economy.

“However, when the world oil prices are rising and in order to protect consumers from the effects of significant price increases, retail prices of petroleum products will be maintained at not more than RM2.08 per litre for RON95 petrol and RM2.18 per litre for diesel through subsidies,” it said. — Bernama