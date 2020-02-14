Penang govt urges traders to use e-wallet for their transactions

A number of stall owners from Taman Lip Sin, Sungai Dua wet market, have adapted the cashless payment method and given positive responses, in George Town January 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 14 ― The Penang government has urged all businessmen and traders, including hawkers in night markets, to use the e-wallet as part of efforts for Malaysia to become a digital country.

State Domestic and International Trade, Consumer Affairs and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said the application would make it more convenient for consumers as transactions could be done by a mobile phone.

“By using e-wallet, traders would not need to worry because the sales earning would go straight to their accounts. It would be much easier and time saving; that is why the state government is encouraging the use of the application.

“Besides that, traders who use the application would obtain a bank statement that could be used for loan applications, especially to buy houses and other things,” he told reporters after launching a programme for the state's hawkers and petty traders here yesterday.

At the programme, participants were given talks on e-wallet, foreign worker issue, food handling, licensing rules and microcredit by the Penang Immigration Department, State Health Department, Penang Island City Council, Penang Development Centre and company representatives. ― Bernama