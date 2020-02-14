Penang couple claims trial to abuse of 11-year-old girl

A mechanic was accused of abusing an 11-year-old girl at their home in the Ampang Jajar flats in Permatang Pauh since the middle of last year. ― Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG JAYA, Feb 14 — A couple was charged with abusing an 11-year-old girl at the Sessions Court here today.

The housewife and her mechanic husband are accused of abusing the girl at their home in the Ampang Jajar flats in Permatang Pauh since the middle of last year.

The couple both claimed trial to the charges that were read out to them in Malay and Tamil before Sessions Court judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus.

The 38-year-old housewife, who is the girl’s stepmother, was charged with physically abusing her and causing mental trauma.

Her husband, who is the girl’s biological father, was charged with neglect and allowing his daughter to be subjected to physical and emotional abuse.

The girl’s stepmother is seen at the Sessions Court in Seberang Jaya February 14, 2020.

They were both charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for child abuse which carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine of not more than RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

The couple, who could not be named to protect the identity of the child, allegedly committed the offence between the middle of 2019 and February this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor JG Kaameni did not offer bail for both the accused but the housewife appealed for bail as she has five young children under her care, including a one-year-old toddler.

Norhayati fixed bail at RM15,000 with one surety each.

She set March 17 for mention of the case.