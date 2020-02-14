No robbery case involving soldier, say Besut police

JERTIH, Feb 14 ― Besut police have denied that there was a robbery case involving a man in military uniform as has gone viral on social media yesterday.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Mohammad said it was a case of criminal intimidation and the uniform worn by the 25-year-old suspect belonged to his older brother.

He said the suspect was arrested after the Perodua Kancil he was driving crashed into a ditch following a car chase at about 11am today.

“The suspect had borrowed the car of a 58-year-old woman, his neighbour in Kampung Kayu Kelak, Kuala Besut, to return to his home in Kampung Tok Saboh. Despite promising to return the car by 10am, the suspect did not do so.

“When the victim went to the suspect's house in Kampung Tok Saboh, she saw her car with the suspect in it. As the victim tried to get back her car, the suspect took out a machete and pointed it at the victim. She then lodged a police report at the Besut district police headquarters,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Abdul Rozak said following the report, policemen in a patrol car were sent to the suspect's home.

“When police arrived, the suspect jumped into a car and drove off to Kampung Alor Lintah. In the incident, police also seized a machete used to threaten the victim,” he said. ― Bernama