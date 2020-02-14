Mountain guide dies while descending Bukit Selor in Jeli

JELI, Feb 14 ― A 43-year old mountain guide died, believed to be due to breathing difficulties at Gua Baso while descending Bukit Selor, Kuala Balah here yesterday.

Jeli Fire and Rescue Department chief Mohd Adni Ibrahim said the department was alerted of the incident at 4.36pm today.

“We were informed that the victim identified as Zulkifli Ibrahim and three hikers entered the cave on Monday (February 10) after stopping for rest.

“The victim was believed to have died after Maghrib yesterday as it was already late, one of the hikers decided to lodge a police report today,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Adni said the body was retrieved at 9.45 pm and sent to he Jeli Hospital for postmortem. ― Bernama