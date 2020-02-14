Cops: 12 teens detained over assault of Form 3 student in Pasir Mas

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi said the students were detained between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday following a police report lodged by the victim. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR MAS, Feb 14 ― Police have detained 12 school students in connection with the assault case involving a 15-year-old boy at a school last Sunday.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi said the students were detained between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday following a police report lodged by the victim.

“Nine of the students were detained at the school, two others were arrested at their homes while one surrendered himself at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Roy said the students, aged between 15 and 16 also underwent urine tests and the results were negative.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

It was reported the victim suffered bruises on his face and body was beaten up believed to be following a fight over a girl.

The video clip of the incident has also gone viral on social media. ― Bernama