Three friends drown while playing in JB lake

Firemen from the Tebrau Fire and Rescue station doing a surface search for the drowned children. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — A teenager and two children drowned in a lake along Jalam Kunyit in Taman Seri Amar, Kampung Melayu Majidee here today.

In the 7.20pm incident, Faris Farhan Mohd Sani, 14, Muhammad Rozie Iskandar Shah Abdullah, 11, and Muhammad Haziq Nor Kamal, 10, were believed to have been playing in the lake.

One friend, Mohd Faiz Haikal Abdullah, 13, survived.

It was learnt all four friends were fishing in the lake before they decided to swim in it.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue station chief Saiful Bahri Safar, who was also the operations commander, said 11 firemen were despatched to the scene after a distress call came in at 7.22pm.

“Upon arrival, the firemen conducted a surface search and found the three victims in the three-metre-deep lake.

“All three were confirmed to have died due to drowning, while the survivor was stable,” said Saiful Bahri in a statement today.

Saiful Bahri said the rescue operation ended at 9pm and the victim’s bodies were handed over to the police.

He said the bodies will be sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for a post-mortem.

“The sole survivor was also sent to HSA for medical treatment,” said Saiful Bahri.