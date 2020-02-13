Terengganu advised to put signs warning of jellyfish on Marang beach

This picture taken on August 21, 2019 in Paris, shows jellyfish displayed in a tank at the Aquarium of Paris. — AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 13 — The authorities have been advised to put up signs along stretches of the Marang beach to warn beach-goers of venomous jellyfish.

Dr Mohd Fazrul Hisam Abd Aziz, a senior lecturer in Fisheries Gear Technology and Fisheries Ecology at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), suggested that red flags be put up along with the signs.

“The jellyfish are beautiful and attract attention but they are venomous and their sting painful. Not many people who frequent the beaches know of this danger,” he told Bernama.

He was asked to comment on media reports of the venomous jellyfish found on the Pulau Kekabu Beach in Marang by personnel from the Marang Civil Defence Force during a rescue exercise there recently.

Replying to a question, Mohd Fazrul Hisam said anyone stung by a jellyfish must seek medical treatment at once.

“The victim can also apply vinegar on the sting to ease the pain, but it is only an immediate treatment pending medical attention,” he said. — Bernama