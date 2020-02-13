Anwar: Government always reviews GDP growth

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the review of the country’s GDP growth forecast for 2020 is not something abnormal as it has been done in other countries. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, Feb 13 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is always reviewing the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast.

Speaking to reporters after launching the “Caring Teacher’s Best Practices” (Amalan Guru Penyayang) programme here today, the Port Dickson MP said the review of the country’s GDP growth forecast for 2020 is not something abnormal as it has been done in other countries.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are continuously reviewing GDP growth. I am sure the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) will take the new factors into account.

“Give them time to analyse the data,” he said.

Anwar was asked to comment on opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s claim that government had failed to forecast the country’s GDP growth.

The country’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 slowed to 3.6 per cent, dragging the full-year GDP growth to 4.3 per cent, the lowest since the 2009 financial crisis.

In December, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was reported as saying that Malaysia is expected to achieve a stronger and more sustainable GDP growth of 4.8 per cent this year. — Bernama