Three factory workers in Johor suffer breathing difficulties following gas leak

KLUANG, Feb 11 — Three female workers at a factory here suffered breathing difficulties after they were believed to have inhaled toxic fumes.

The incident took place at a glove-making factory along Jalan Mahsuri 1 here at 2.44pm.

Kluang Fire and Rescue Department’s station chief Zulbaharine Talib said all three victims aged 24 to 35-years-old are reported to be stable after seeking treatment at the Kluang Hospital.

“The incident was believed to have been caused by a gas leak within the factory,” Zulbaharine said in a statement today.

Zulbaharine said a total of 14 firemen and four fire engines were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

“Upon arrival at the location, all the factory workers had gathered in a safe place.

“Initial investigations showed that there was a leak consisting of nitric acid fumes that had caused the victims to have breathing difficulties,” said Zulbaharine.

About 300 workers were in the factory producing the glove product at the time of incident.