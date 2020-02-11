Sabah gets e-commerce boost from Shopee

Sabah’s digital economy is getting a boost not only with the launch of the state’s own e-wallet, but a dedicated online store on the Shopee platform as well. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Sabah’s digital economy is getting a boost not only with the launch of the state’s own e-wallet, but a dedicated online store on the Shopee platform as well.

The e-commerce firm launched S-Mart Sabah, a Sabah-based store to serve the local market with everyday goods available online.

“The state government recognises the need for e-commerce adoption to boost Sabah’s digital economy and Shopee’s expansion to Sabah comes at an opportune time to support efforts and plans by several ministries,” said Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Ginger Phoong.

He said the e-platform’s expansion will not only bring more convenience to everyday grocery shopping and help with high living costs, but would also provide a platform for more young Sabahan entrepreneurs to sell their goods.

“We understand that Shopee also has a free sellers’ workshop which can help equip youths with knowledge to be e-commerce savvy.

“There is more that we can do with Shopee to create opportunities for Sabahans especially youth, to venture into entrepreneurship and make a living by emulating some of the local and international brands who are using an online-first approach,” he said.

Also present at the launch today were State Finance Ministry assistant minister Kenny Chua, Shopee seller management head Zed Li, and Pos Malaysia Berhad corporate planning and transformation group head Azahar Ariff.

The online store will be able to deliver everyday goods between one and three days, an improvement from five to seven before when items would ship from Peninsula Malaysia.

Li said Shopee hosts about 7,000 sellers from the state, which was a good base for a thriving e-commerce industry.

“Sabah is a huge producing state. It is a challenge for us to overcome and help to provide a second source income for the people of Sabah,” he said.

He said the S-Mart would collaborate with leading brands and retailers, as well as third party logistics partner Pos Laju to meet the needs of Sabahans.