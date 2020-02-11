Guan Eng: Economic stimulus package to be announced by early March

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government will reveal its economic stimulus package by the end of this month or the start of March. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The government will reveal its economic stimulus package by the end of this month or the start of March, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said his ministry held a three-hour meeting with local businesses yesterday.

“We will have to be ready for it when it comes. It will only be known for certain when the package’s schedule for disbursements is finalised,” Lim said after officiating the expansion of the MySalam public health scheme’s coverage at the ministry’s complex.

The minister added that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will announce the package once it is finalised.

Lim said on Saturday that the stimulus package will take into account for the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He said the aim is also to ensure the package can assist those affected by the outbreak.

The day before, Lim dismissed fear that the virus would lead to a recession.