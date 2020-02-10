Police record Syed Saddiq's statement on Johor Armada event incident

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman addresses a Malaysia Future Leaders School luncheon at the International Youth Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BATU PAHAT, Feb 10 — Police recorded a statement by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu)’s Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) head, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today to assist in the investigations into the case involving an incident in Ulu Tiram here on January 31.

Deputy director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (investigation/legal) Datuk Salehhudin Abd Rahman said police have so far detained six people to help in the investigations into the case.

He said other than Syed Saddiq, others who gave their statements were two other Bersatu leaders who were at the scene, namely Melaka Exco Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and chairman of Johor Bersatu, Mazlan Bujang.

“We recorded his statement this morning and also by others. The recording was done in Bukit Aman and the investigations will assist the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit,” he told reporters after opening the Rengit Police Station here today.

Also present were head of the Johor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department SAC Razimi Ahmad and Batu Pahat District Police Chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim.

On February 1, Syed Saddiq who is also Youth and Sports Minister said a group of 200 people suddenly turned up at a gathering he was attending and started a commotion.

Syed Saddiq said in order to avoid a confrontation with the group, he left the venue by climbing over a fence after being advised by the organisers and the police.

Police have formed a special investigation team to investigate the matter and identify the suspects in the incident.

Separately, on the spread of fake news concerning the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV), Salehhudin said police have detained another person in Sabah who will be charged next week for spreading fake news on the social media.

He said so far, police have received 21 reports on fake news about the 2019-nCoV with two people charged in court.

“We advise the public to stop causing uneasiness among the people,” he said. — Bernama