Penang to hold another town hall session as tourism master plan enters final phase

Trishaws parked by the roadside at a popular tourist area along Armenian Street. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — The Penang government will be holding a town hall session on its Penang Tourism Master Plan (PGTMP) this Thursday.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage councillor Yeoh Soon Hin said the final version of the PGTMP will be presented during the town hall session and hopes the public will attend it and give feedback.

“For the first time ever, Penang will have a Tourism Master Plan serving as a blueprint to guide the sustainable development of the Penang tourism sector.

“The town hall is also expected to further strengthen the master plan as it is an important plan that shall lead the growth of the tourism sector for the next 10 years and beyond especially in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year and Experience Penang Year 2020,” he said.

He said the PGTMP had taken into account the views of state tourism industry players, tourism associations, community leaders, non-governmental organisations, academics, students and others through focus group discussions.

He said the plan will be rolled out in two phases.

“The short-term strategies is from 2020 to 2025 and long-term strategies from 2025 to 2030,” he said.

The town hall session will be held at Ballroom 4, Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Bayan Lepas from 9am to 1pm.

For more details on the session, contact Ziffa at 018-9128334 or email [email protected].



