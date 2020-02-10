Penang City Council briefs staff on coronavirus

Penang State Department of Health’s senior principal assistant director (Surveillance), Chow Sze Loon briefing MBPP staff on the coronavirus, February 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — The Penang City Council (MBPP), in collaboration with the State Department of Health, (JKNPP) today held a briefing on the 2019 coronavirus novel for local authority (PBT) staff to provide information on preventive measures against its spread.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the briefing was aimed at raising awareness so that MBPP staff, especially those in the frontline, namely, the enforcement and staff members who met with the public, would be more careful about hygiene to avoid being infected.

“MBPP is always concerned especially on the dangers of coronaviruses and today we are working with JKNPP to conduct a briefing on the outbreak. This is not the first time, on the other hand, prior to this MBPP has held a similar briefing for the personnel on duty during the Thaipusam celebration from Friday until yesterday.

“Since the spread of the coronavirus infection, we at MBPP have always sought the advice of JKNPP and the Ministry of Health (MOH) on any action we take especially for MBPP personnel in the field,” he told reporters after a briefing on the prevention of the coronavirus infection for MBPP employees, at Komtar in here, today.

The briefing was delivered by JKNPP Public Health Physician senior principal assistant director (Surveillance), Chow Sze Loon.

Yew said through the briefing and explanations too, MBPP staff would be able to share information with the public especially tourists when they worked in the field over the true understanding of coronaviruses and how to take preventive steps.

“The most important thing is that every MBPP personnel looks after his or her personal hygiene in order to ensure that the spread of coronavirus is curbed, and although it is under control, we always take preventive measures against being infected by the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chow said adopting a high level of personal hygiene is one of the safeguards that people can take to prevent coronavirus infection by frequently washing their hands with water and soap or hand sanitiser.

“In addition, people are also advised to put on a triple-layered mask if they are in areas of public focus to make sure they are not exposed to the infection because we do not know who is around us,” he said. — Bernama