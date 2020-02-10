Cops question 15 over ex-commando’s claim that Najib ordered Altantuya’s murder

Former police commando Azilah Hadri claimed that Datuk Seri Najib Razak told him to kill Altantunya Shaariibuu in 2006. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The police have recorded the statements of 15 people for their investigation into a former commando’s claim that Datuk Seri Najib Razak told him to kill Altantunya Shaariibuu in 2006.

Former police commando Azilah Hadri released a statutory declaration to the effect last year to support his application for the Federal Court to review its own decision in the case.

“Other witnesses have been identified and will be called in shortly to complete the investigation before Azilah Hadri’s application for a review of his death sentence,” Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department said in a statement.

Azilah, a former police Special Action Unit officer, claimed that Najib, as the then deputy prime minister, had in 2006 allegedly ordered him to kill Altantuya and dispose of her body with explosives.

Najib has since dismissed Azilah’s claims as a “complete fabrication” and maintained his innocence, though he welcomed police investigations into the allegations.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh acting for Altantuya’s family has also asked the police to reopen investigations into the death row inmate’s claims.

Altantuya’s father Shaariibuu Setev has reportedly said a fresh investigation would give Malaysia a chance to clear its name.

Other than the review application, Azilah had also in 2016 filed an application for a royal pardon.

In 2015, the Federal Court reversed the Court of Appeal’s acquittal of Azilah and former police commando Sirul Azhar Umar, reinstating the High Court’s conviction and mandatory death sentence on the duo over Altantuya’s murder.

Azilah has been on death row in Malaysian prisons since then, while Sirul fled to Australia and is under detention there.

The Federal Court has fixed April 20, 2020 for the hearing of Azilah’s review.



