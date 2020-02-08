Thirty-three men including Thai nationals nabbed in ketum den raid

KANGAR, Feb 8 ― The General Operations Force (GOF) arrested 12 local men and 11 Thai nationals found consuming ketum in a hut at Kampung Batu 20, Jalan Padang Besar yesterday.

“The GOF arrested all suspects aged 19 to 67 years old. Four local suspects and two Thai nationals failed to produce their identification documents during the arrest,” said GOF Northern Brigade commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji in a statement released today.

He said 119 packs containing fluid believed to be ketum extract, four bottles of carbonated beverages, 17 bottles of cough medicine and 17 rolls of green leaves believed to be ketum leaves weighing 1000 grammes were seized in the raid.

Also confiscated were 20 motorcycles of various makes and 24 mobile phones, four old identity cards and two Thai passports.

He said the total seizure value was estimated to be RM87,012.00 and the case was being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in another raid on the same day at 2.30 pm, the GOF seized ten packages containing 117.8 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves worth RM17,670.00 in front of the Malaysia-Thailand border entrance.

Abdul Ghani said during patrol, members of the GOF chanced upon a group of men unloading packages from a silver Vios car.

“After realising the presence of the GOF members, all the suspects fled to neighboring (Thailand) through a hole cut in the border fence,” he said.

He said all the confiscated items, including the car used by the suspects, with the total value of RM37,670.00 were taken to the Padang Besar Police Station for further investigation under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. ― Bernama