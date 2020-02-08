Bukit Lima Nature Reserve gazetted as Sibu green area

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to reporters in Kuching October 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Feb 8 — Bukit Lima Nature Reserve (BLNR), located in the heart of Sibu, has been gazetted as the city’s green area, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg said today.

Abang Johari said the 219.22 hectares of pristine environment would now be protected from any forms of development.

The area, he said, was not only a recreation spot for locals, but had potential to become a tourist attraction.

He also called on corporate bodies to keep on assisting and to contribute to the development of infrastructural facilities in the reserve area.

“By contributing, the companies would be eligible to enjoy tax exemptions,” he said in his speech during the launch of World Wetlands Day 2020 at the nature reserve here today. — Bernama