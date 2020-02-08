Air Selangor: Water supply 84pc restored in Ampang

Air Selangor says restoration of water supply to 54 areas in Ampang was at 84.4 per cent as of 7am today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Restoration of water supply to 54 areas in Ampang was at 84.4 per cent as of 7am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said it was based on site monitoring and pressure readings in the distribution system at the affected areas.

Meanwhile, water supply to 10 affected areas has yet to be fully restored due to the topographical condition of the areas apart from that some of them are located at the end of the distribution line.

Among the areas involved are Bukit Antarabangsa, Kampung Ampang Campuran, Kampung Ampang Indah, Kampung Tasik Permai, Kampung/Taman Tasek Tambahan, Taman Fairuza Ampang, Taman Permai Jaya Ampang, Taman Sri Baru Ampang and Taman Sri Bayu Ampang.

It said while the water supply was being restored, Air Selangor to continue to mobilise emergency assistance such as water tanks as well as the local service centres at AEON Big Ampang, Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang and Lembah Jaya public tap.

Air Selangor said it will keep consumers up to date from time to time via Air Selangor mobile phone applications or its website as well as on its official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. ― Bernama