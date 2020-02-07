Syed Hamid: List of candidates for Bersatu division polls to be finalised next week

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman of party’s election committee, Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar speaks to media during a press conference at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 8, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Party Election Committee (JPP) is expected to finalise the list of nominated candidates for the division polls by next week, its chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said.

He said 11,100 nomination forms have been submitted in the contest for 7,371 posts in 189 divisions since registration for nominations opened on Jan 26.

The process in managing the list of candidates has been meticulously conducted as the vetting took into consideration information provided by the Bersatu headquarters including the candidate’s eligibility, membership and insolvency status.

“Other requirements include the candidate must be a member for at least 12 months or has held posts at division or branch level,” he told Bernama after chairing a special JPP meeting at Bersatu headquarters here.

Also present were JPP secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Alwi and three committee members namely Datuk Mohamed Radzi Manan, Rozlan Zahari and Amran Abdul Jalil.

Syed Hamid said the party election adopted the ”one member one vote” system in which eligible party members would elect leaders at the branch and division levels.

He said today’s special meeting also concluded that the preparations for the branch and divisional elections had run smoothly.

Syed Hamid said the three-hour meeting was held to look into over 300 election-related complaints lodged at divisional level.

“We check each complaint received from all states and divisions. Among the complaints are those concerning disciplinary issues, membership status and lack of documents.

“As committee members we have no vested interest and I hope that there will not be objections. We just want to make sure that the party polls will be conducted smoothly,” he said.

On preparations, Syed Hamid said with assistance from the Bersatu headquarters secretariat, logistics tools such as the candidate list, voting guidelines, voting booths and ballot papers have been sent to the branches and divisions.

He said the branch annual meetings have been scheduled between Feb 15 and March 29, followed by the divisions on April 18. The party general assembly will take place from June 25-28.

“Nominations for the Supreme Council positions have been fixed for March 16 from 10am-3pm at the party headquarters and elections on April 18 during the division annual meetings which will be held simultaneously nationwide,” he said. — Bernama