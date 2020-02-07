Second phase of water rationing in Melaka starts Monday

Adly said the scheduled water rationing will involve the hotel and manufacturing sectors. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Feb 7 — The second phase of water rationing in Melaka starting this Monday will involve consumers in the hotel and manufacturing sectors.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the scheduled water rationing would involve 60 per cent of the related industries, particularly in zone one.

“Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) has met with the industry representatives to explain the matter and discuss how SAMB can channel the supply, especially to those in dire need of water in large capacity.

“Most of them have water tanks that can meet their needs while some have tanks that can supply water for two to three days,” he told reporters after visiting residents in Bukit Baru, here, today.

He added that the water rationing would be carried out on alternate days.

Meanwhile, the water level at Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah is now at 27.8 per cent or 8,750 million litres of water while the other two, Jus and Asahan Dams in Jasin, are at 31.8 per cent (13,750 million litres) and 58.9 per cent (410 million litres) respectively.

Melaka is carrying out water rationing for two weeks from Jan 29 involving 550,673 consumers or 62.8 per cent of the state’s population, but this has not included hospitals, industrial areas and tourism centres.

The rationing is to ensure sufficient water supply to face the hot and dry season of the second phase of the Northeast Monsoon which is expected to end in March. — Bernama