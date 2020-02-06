Wuhan virus: Perlis to consult Health Ministry on viability of East Wind Festival

Azlan said the state government will seek the input from the Health Ministry on the risks should the programme proceed as planned. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Feb 6 — The Perlis government has no intention yet to cancel the annual East Wind Festival, to be held next month, due to the current 2019 novel coronavirus infection which has been reported in more than 20 countries, including Malaysia.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, however said, the state government would hold a meeting with the main committee for the festival, as well as to get input from the Health Ministry, on the risks should the programme proceed as planned.

“Until now, Perlis is free of the virus and the state also does not get many tourists coming from China,” he told the media when met after a dinner with the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) senior police officers’ mess here last night.

The dinner, held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, was also attended by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Azlan said the meeting would be held soon, and if advised by the Health Ministry for the festival to be cancelled, the state government would heed the advice.

Yesterday, it was reported that several events in Johor which have been scheduled for this month have been cancelled due to the coronavirus infection, such as the International Kite Festival (Feb 26-March 1) and the pre-Malaysia Games (Sukma) event Semarak Juara Carnival 2020 on Feb 15. — Bernama