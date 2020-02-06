PM: Education Ministry’s policies will be in line with Shared Prosperity Vision

Acting Education Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pictured at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre February 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) as the leader in educating and producing the country’s human capital, will adjust its policies and direction in line with the agenda of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir, who is also acting Education Minister, said for 2020, the primary focus of MoE will be towards 'Realising Shared Prosperity Through Education'.

According to Dr Mahathir, one of the seven strategic thrusts in the Shared Prosperity Vision launched by the government was human capital transformation strategy.

“This transformation should focus on providing a more productive, effective, skilled, technological and high value energy resources, including in the new economic industry," he said.

Dr Mahathir said this at a mandate and aspiration-sharing programme with staff of the Education Ministry here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir suggested the formulation of a new Islamic Education curriculum that emphasised inculcation of Islamic values.

“We are fond of saying that Islam is not only a religion, but also a way of life. We need to know what is Islamic way of living, for example, is it a Muslim way of life for us to fight and kill?,” he said.

He said the MoE had come up with the Civic Education Mapping Details, which encompassed Exemplar Modules for curriculum, School Assembly Manual and Noble Value Practice, as well as the Civic Education Practice Manual.

At the higher education level, he said the moulding of noble values was being emphasised through the Service Learning Malaysia — University For Society or Sulam, a learning approach that provides students with a learning experience through community problem solving. — Bernama