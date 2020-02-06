Investment in Perak not affected by MAPS closure, says exco Nizar

Perak Amanah deputy chairman Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin speaks to reporters during a working visit to DEM Draexlmaier Automotive Systems Sdn Bhd in Ipoh February 6, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 6 — Perak Investment, Industry and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin today said that the closure of Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) will not affect investments in the state.

Instead, Mohammad Nizar said two parties, including a company from China, are interested in taking over the theme park.

“One is a local company and the other is from China. When we told them that we have a theme park, they said they wanted to do research. These companies have shown interest in taking over the park.

“Maybe they want to expand the theme park by using different methods based on our resolution,” he told a press conference after visiting DEM Draexlmaier Automotive Systems Sdn Bhd, a plant producing automotive wiring harnesses, in Chepor here.

Mohammad Nizar also said that there was also an application to change the theme park to a casino.

He, however, added that the state government has rejected the application.

MAPS, which was first opened to the public in June 2017, was closed on January 28 until further notice.

The closure notice was issued by the Receiver and Manager of Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd (ATP) from Messrs Ernst & Young.

Last year, local media reported that Affin Investment had appointed Datuk Duar Tuan Kiat of Messrs Ernst & Young on December 4 as the receiver and manager of property belonging to ATP which is the operator of MAPS.

Separately, during the visit to DEM Draexlmaier Automotive Systems Sdn Bhd, Mohammad Nizar said that the German-based company will be carrying out an expansion project at a cost of RM54 million.

“We had a meeting with the officials from relevant government agencies to ensure the project could be expedited.

“Currently, there are 800 people working in the company, and with the expansion, an additional 500 people will be hired in the next five years,” he said, adding that the project will be completed by the end of October.

Mohammad Nizar also said that the Perak government will provide fast-track facilities to investors who have a big impact on the state’s economy.