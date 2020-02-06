30 cars destroyed in DBKL car depot blaze

The Fire Dept said there were no casualties in the incident. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — About 30 cars at a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) abandoned vehicles depot in Taman Connaught, Cheras were destroyed in a fire here last night.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre in a statement said that it received an emergency call about 8.04pm.

“The depot was on fire when personnel arrived at the scene and it took 20 minutes to control the fire.

"The fire was extinguished at 10.18pm," the statement said, adding that there were no casualties in the incident. — Bernama