Open burning sees Bukit Bendera go up in flames

Phee said that the fire was believed to have spread from open burning in the area. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — More than two hectares of forest between Bukit Bendera and Kek Lok Si, Air Itam near here, were burnt as a result of open burning in the area last night.

Penang Welfare, Caring and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Pooh said firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 7.12pm and as at 10.30pm, the area was still aflame.

He said also involved in the fire-fighting operation were members of the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, who had to enter the area on motorcycles, before going on foot to reach the site.

Efforts are being made by the fire-fighters to prevent the fire from spreading uphill, he said, adding that the fire was believed to have spread from open burning in the area.

“We are investigating to identify the party responsible for the open burning,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue station chief Muzamer Mohd Salleh said the fire occurred in a thick forest area that had no access road, forcing the fire-fighters to walk to the site.

“There are four fire spots with each spot covering one hectare,” he added. — Bernama



