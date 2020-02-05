Elderly woman, disabled daughter killed in Sarawak dawn fire

The houses on fire at Kampung Sekaan Kechil, Matu Daro in Mukah Division, February 5, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Matu Daro Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Feb 5 — An elderly woman and her disabled daughter were killed in a fire that completely destroyed two wooden houses at Kampung Sekaan Kechil, Matu Daro in Mukah Division early this morning.

A Matu Daro Fire and Rescue Department spokesman identified the pair as Sedah Sahari, 80, and Remlah Messie, 50.

Another member of the family, Abdul Razak Messie, 40, was rushed to the Mukah Hospital after having breathing difficulties, he added.

He said firemen found the women’s charred bodies in what was the family’s sitting room after the fire had been put out at about 4.20am.

He said the remains have been handed over to the police for further action.

The spokesman said the occupants of a neighbouring house, which was also destroyed, managed to escape uninjured.

They have been identified as Mahsin Rais, 60, Aminah Ali Ahmad, 63, and Norhajijah Abdullah, 15.

The spokesman said an emergency call was received at about 2.20am that two houses were on fire.

He said a fire engine with eight men from the Matu Daro station was dispatched to the scene, but could not do anything to save the two houses.

He said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



