Curfew in ESSZone extended to Feb 20

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ends tomorrow has been extended until Feb 20.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah in a statement today said the curfew from 6pm until 6am covered the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said with the enforcement of the curfew, people living in the area were required to stay indoors while outsiders would not be allowed to be in the waters there between 6 pm and 6 am on the specified date.

“The curfew is extended to ensure the waters would not be invaded by terrorists who could threaten the safety of researchers as well as foreign tourists at the resort islands

“This curfew is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans living in the ESSZone,” he said.

I also authorise all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purpose of fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew. — Bernama