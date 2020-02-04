Sabah varsity postpones registration of international postgraduate students

Tourists wearing masks at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport January 24, 2020, following the novel coronavirus outbreak. Universiti Malaysia Sabah has postponed the February 8 registration of international postgraduate students including Chinese nationals. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has postponed the February 8 registration of international postgraduate students including Chinese nationals, to a date which will be announced later.

UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said this was among the efforts taken by the university to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus among students and university personnel.

He added that the same postponement applied to existing international students due to return to the university to resume their second semester studies on February 10.

“However, the university will provide alternative learning mechanisms to enable them to follow lectures and not miss out,” he said in a statement here today.

Taufiq said that for other international students who were already in Sabah, especially those from China, UMS had established standard operating procedures to manage and monitor their health, including health screening undertaken as soon as the students had arrived at the university’s main campus in Kota Kinabalu and its international campus in Labuan.

He said a 14-day isolation period was being implemented in reference to these students, to allow monitoring by medical personnel from Hospital Universiti Malaysia Sabah (HUMS), using the Home Assessment Tool (HAT), and to ensure that only students certified to be healthy would be allowed to continue their studies at the university.

Taufiq added that the hospital had stationed health personnel at its EcoCampus Visitor Information Centre near the main entrance of UMS, to conduct health screenings of foreign tourists visiting the university.

Other measures undertaken by UMS, he said, included the establishment of a war room, and awareness-raising sessions for each UMS faculty and department. — Bernama