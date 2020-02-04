Police seize more assets belonging to Klang drug kingpin

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam January 14, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Feb 4 — The police have confiscated more assets belonging to a local man suspected to be a drug kingpin in Klang, Selangor yesterday, bringing the total amount so far to RM371.7 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the latest assets seized were 15 business lots worth RM5.56 million.

He said the suspect is believed to be in hiding in a neighbouring country.

“We are working with the neighbouring country’s authorities to track down the suspect,” he told reporters after launching the Narcotic Airport Division at KLIA here today.

Mohd Khalil said the police believed that there were more assets acquired through gain from drug trafficking.

“Investigations will be conducted to locate the suspect’s property in the country,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police had recently sealed assets worth RM366 million belonging to a local drug kingpin including RM6 million cash, RM21.6 million in bank accounts, RM143 million in company shares, properties worth RM198 million and various vehicles valued at RM2.7 million.

Abdul Hamid said the suspect probably would have known that his cocaine business, disguised as a coal business, had been smashed in a raid in Penang last year.

On September 10, police busted an international drug smuggling syndicate after seizing 12 tonnes of cocaine mixed with coal worth RM2.4 billion in three containers at the North Butterworth Container Terminal.

The syndicate which had brought in the drugs in 60 sacks of coal from South America was crippled in the “Op Eagle” operation conducted in Butterworth and Bayan Baru in Penang, and Padang Serai, Kedah. — Bernama