Police: More reports of cheating against defunct law firm in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN, Feb 4 — Police have continued to receive reports on cheating against a legal firm which used to operate in Jalan Pasar Baru, Port Dickson although its legal practice licence was revoked on January 1 last year.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said that on January 10 this year, a civil servant lodged a police report against the law firm in connection with the purchase of a house in Sunggala Telok Kemang.

“The victim appointed the law firm to handle the purchase of a house from his mother for RM80,000 and took a loan of RM120,000 from Lembaga Perumahan Pembiayaan Perumahan Sektor Awam (LPPSA).

“The purchase was successful and the house was transferred to the victim’s name.

“However, the remaining loan amount has not yet been received by the victim and his mother as the seller has not received the proceeds of the sale,” he said in a statement here today.

Aidi Sham said 15 police reports had been lodged against the firm — four in 2018, seven in 2019 and four so far this year.

“The firm has been closed and its certificate of legal practice revoked since January 1, 2019,” he said.

Police have advised those cheated by the firm to come forward and make a report.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for breach of trust. — Bernama