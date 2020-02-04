Police launch ‘Narcotic Airport Division’ to curb drug smuggling at airports

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd at the launch of the Narcotics Airport Division at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Putrajaya February 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Feb 4 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has set up the “Narcotic Airport Division” in an effort to curb drug smuggling through airports in the country.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said it involved the setting up of a special team, comprising 102 policemen and officers, who will be stationed at four major airports in the country.

The four airports are the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA); Penang International Airport (LTAPP); Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and Kuching International Airport (LTAK), he added.

He said Narcotic Airport Division was set up to further enhance efforts by the police to curb drug smuggling.

“Prior to that, we already have the police at airports. This time, we hope the policemen and officers can work together with the airport authority to curb drug trafficking syndicates,” he told reporters after launching the Narcotic Airport Division at KLIA here today.

In another development, Mohd Khalil said 101 Malaysian drug mules were arrested last year, with 82 of them arrested abroad and the remaining at airports in the country.

The number of arrests showed an increase of 20.6 per cent from the previous year, which was only 68, he said, adding that the drug mules used various tactics and ways to smuggle the drug out of the country. — Bernama