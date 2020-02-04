Home minister: Efforts underway to spruce up Johor customs complex

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (second right) during his visit at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru February 4, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 4 — The Home Ministry has initiated efforts to improve the condition of the southern gateway’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) after assuming control of the building’s management at the start of the year.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said efforts to improve the building’s facilities were made after the ministry received a RM85 million allocation from the Finance Ministry.

He said the ministry will immediately look into several improvements such as the building’s lighting, security and other amenities, including public toilets.

“Previously, the building was under the management of the Prime Minister’s Department. The Home Ministry has now taken over (since January 1) and the building’s management is under the ministry,” said Muhyiddin during a press conference after his visit to the BSI CIQ here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the chairman of the Special Committee on Congestion at the Johor Causeway, said the lighting system alone is expected to cost about RM5 million.

He also welcomed the proposal for a covered pedestrian walkway along the Johor Causeway.

“However, the federal government wants to negotiate with PLUS Malaysia Bhd and the Johor government on the project’s financing that is expected to cost RM30 million, which is a substantial amount,” he said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin had an audience with Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

The 30-minute meeting touched on some of the issues raised by Sultan Ibrahim last December regarding the condition of the BSI CIQ.

On December 18, it was reported that Sultan Ibrahim said much improvement is needed at the complex, such as adequate lighting, to ensure that the safety and comfort of pedestrians are not compromised.

He ordered various government departments and enforcement agencies, especially the BSI CIQ management, to immediately schedule a meeting with him.

The BSI CIQ started operations here in 2008, replacing the former Johor Baru CIQ Complex.

It connects directly to Singapore via the Johor Causeway from Johor Baru and is notorious for its long traffic queues and congestion on weekends that often last from Friday evening to Sunday night.

The BSI CIQ is one of the busiest land crossings in the region that connects Johor to Singapore. The other is the Second Link Crossing in Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah.