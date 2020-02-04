Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser, wet tissue distributed to mosques

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said the hand sanitiser and wet tissue were to be distributed by the mosques to their congregation and visitors. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Hand sanitiser and wet tissue have been distributed to mosques which are tourist attractions in the federal capital today as part of the measures by the government to address the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

“We distribute mini-size hand sanitiser so that the public can have it with them all the time to make them aware of the need to maintain their personal hygiene at all times ,” he told reporters after distributing the hand sanitiser and wet tissue to representatives of 18 mosques in the federal capital at the Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque here.

Last week, the media reported that a few mosques were closed for visits by tourists due to the coronavirus infection.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it was not the government’s policy to stop tourists from visiting mosques. — Bernama