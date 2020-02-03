Remand order for suspect in toddler’s murder extended

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the remand order was issued by Kemaman Sessions Court registrar Masni Hajar Ghazali. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The remand order against an unemployed man has been extended for seven days until February 10, to assist in the investigation into the death of his niece.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the remand order was issued by Kemaman Sessions Court registrar Masni Hajar Ghazali.

On January 27, the 26-year-old suspect was believed to have stabbed his two-year-old niece in the chest while the victim was playing in the house at Felda Cerul 2, around 1pm.

The suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine and has previous records for drug-related offences, was apprehended by neighbours at 1.30pm and handed over to police.

Hanyan, in the previous statement, said that the victim was rushed to Cheneh health clinic where she was confirmed dead. She was the youngest of two siblings and was living with her grandparents and the suspect.

The police did not rule out the possibility that the suspect was under the influence of drugs during the incident and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama