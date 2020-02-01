Tabung Haji CEO among recipients of FT award

Lembaga Tabung Haji group managing director and CEO Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff was among the 25 recipients of the PMW, one of the FT awards and medals conferred by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the investiture ceremony at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya February 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) group managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff was today conferred with the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award in conjunction with the Federal Territory (FT) Day 2020.

Nik Mohd Hasyudeen was among the 25 recipients of the PMW, one of the FT awards and medals conferred by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the investiture ceremony at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya.

The award carries the title “Datuk”.

Nik Mohd Hasyudeen was appointed as TH group managing director and CEO on September 1, last year.

A total of 188 individuals received the FT awards and medals this year, namely the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) which carries the title “Datuk Seri” (three recipients), PMW (25), Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW) award (39), Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW) award (27), Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) award (36), and Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal (58). — Bernama