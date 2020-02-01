Reducing toll is step-by-step move towards abolishing it, says finance minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during the Penang DAP Chinese New Year Open House in George Town January 31, 2020. -- Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — Toll reductions of 18 per cent at all highways belonging to PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) from midnight is a step-by-step move implemented by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government towards the goal of abolishing toll, said Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng.

However, he said the abolishing of toll would surely take time depending on the national economic situation.

‘‘If we look at what we mentioned, that this is a gradual step towards the end goal. That’s what was stated in the promises of the PH manifesto. But this will definitely take time as we have to wait for the economy to recover,’’ he told reporters at a Penang DAP Chinese New Year Open House here, last night.

Also present was Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang, Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the state DAP leadership line-up.

The sixth promise in the PH manifesto at the 14th General Election among others stated that the coalition would review all highway concession agreements and negotiate to obtain the best prices to take over every toll concession with the final goal of abolishing toll collections in stages.

The government prior to this announced a toll rate discount of 18 per cent would be given to passenger vehicles, buses and taxis, namely, class 1, 4 and 5 for the North-South Expressway including the new Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Malaysia-Singapore Second link (LINKEDUA), East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT 2), Seremban — Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and vehicles class 2, 3, 4 and 5 for the Penang Bridge.

Earlier, Lim, who is also Bagan Member of Parliament, in his speech said the government would launch a programme to stimulate the economy to ensure a sustainable economic growth.

‘‘We will work harder to lure investments. Yesterday, I chaired a National Committee On Investment meeting with the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking. I want to tell that of the total investments approved, RM1.3 billion is to Penang.

‘‘This shows that indeed investments are still coming and entering Malaysia and also to other countries. Today, we immediately carry out effort to reduce the cost of living by reducing toll on PLUS expressways.

‘‘We will carry out other programmes and at the same time we ensure investments can come in fast. This, we are confident, can ensure the lives of the people in the economic development can continue to be maintained,’’ he said. — Bernama